Knitted Fabric Market Annual Sales, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2027

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Knitted Fabric Market report is projected to reach USD 33.63 Billion by 2027. Critical factors such as increasing use of knitted fabric as a technical textile in the automotive, retail, manufacturing, medical, and construction industries are expected to drive market growth in the near future. The development of seamless and float plating technology has increased manufacturing efficiency and broadened the product's scope around the world.

The technical application segment dominated the global market and accounted for the majority of total revenue. Technological advances such as 3D knitting or spacer fabric, have broadened the product's scope in different industries, including apparel, construction, automotive, and household. The increasing importance of medical textiles in implantable medical devices has broadened the product's scope in the pharmaceutical industry. Dimensional strength, controlled elongation, controlled porosity, and compressibility are the product's favorable characteristics, making it well suited for medical use.

The demand for knitted fabric has increased in denim garments, as customer preference moves to wrinkle-resistant, lightweight, light, and comfortable textiles. The growing value of synthetic fibers in the building and apparel industries is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years. In the construction industry, the application of the fiber has expanded as geotextiles in roof, walls, dams, and roads.

Thermal insulation and dust-resistant synthetic fiber features make it suitable for making curtains, napkins, carpets, and table cloths. The application of artificial intelligence has increased in the industry. It helps predict the properties and product consistency before the actual textile is produced. AI plays a significant role in clothing quality inspection, thus reducing errors and expenses.

Prominent players analyzed in the report are :

Gehring Tricot Corporation, Guilford Mills, Macra Lace Company, Rebtex Inc, Clover Knits, Damodar Menon International Pvt Ltd, SAS Textiles, William J Dixon Inc, Jason Mills LLC, Krishna Overseas, and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Major manufacturers are introducing more creative and superior quality products using manufacturing techniques of the next generation to add a new dimension to the knitted fabrics industry.

Knitted fabrics are widely used as medical textiles in the health-care industry. Textile engineers have discovered that knitted fabrics are more flexible, highly permeable than woven fabrics, and have a loose and elastic structural nature, thus being able to be used in versatile medical applications.

Knitted fabrics are considered to be more vulnerable to damage than their woven counterparts, thereby risking the fabric's use efficiency in different applications.

In recent years, many of the significant market players have raised investment in R&D projects, leading to the production of many innovative goods. Strategic collaborations among suppliers of Knitted Fabric are increasing exponentially as companies focus on inorganic growth strategies.

In October 2019, with the aid of KnitCrete – a 3D-knitted formwork – Zaha Hadid Architects and researchers from ETH Zurich built double-curved concrete shelled pavilion. The system is believed to have helped to save building material, waste, and energy by simplifying the design cycle for complex shapes.

Market Overview:

Chemicals are required in many industrial processes. As a result, the materials and chemicals industry is inextricably linked to other sectors. When one is utilized to produce the other, there is a correlation. Other industries use chemicals from chemical makers and suppliers as raw materials.

More than 70% of chemical industry products are being consumed by other industries, with roughly 20% being used by the industry for other purposes. This 70 percent supports food and health, textiles, transportation, medications, and other sectors. Only 10% of the products are intended to be sold to the general public. The expansion of the materials and chemicals business is dependent on demand from other industries. As a result, supply is directly affected by increased manufacturing rates in other industries.

The global market landscape of Knitted Fabric remains a competitive but fragmented landscape with large numbers of both small and large players. During the forecast period, growing demand for technology development and increased diversification promise enormous potential for innovative players.

On the basis of types, the segmentation covers:

Warp-Knit

Weft-Knit

On the basis of application spectrum, the market is segmented into :

Household

Clothing

Fashion

Technical

Medical

Others

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

