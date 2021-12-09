Natural Rubber Market Research Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

Natural Rubber Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Natural Rubber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Natural rubber is an organic elastic hydrocarbon polymer that is obtained from latex. The latex is traditionally converted into a sheet through careful coagulation and subsequent milling processes on two roll mills. Some of the numerous advantages of natural rubber include excellent abrasion resistance and enhanced tensile and tear strength. As a result, it is extensively used in varied applications, such as rubber bands, adhesives, battery boxes, and automotive parts.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Natural Rubber Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising product demand from the automotive industry. Natural rubber is widely used to manufacture tires, engine mounts and wiper blades across the globe. Coupled with an enhanced focus on sustainable development, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising construction activities across the globe that require natural rubber for multiple application due to its improved tear resistance, high tensile strength and exceptional vibration dampening properties. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, and increasing usage of sustainable technologies, have also created a positive outlook for the market.

Global Natural Rubber Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Apcotex Industries Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited, Michelin, Sinochem Group, Southland Rubber Company Limited, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, Thai Hua Rubber Public Company Limited, Thai Rubber Latex Group Public Company Limited and Von Bundit Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• RSS Grade

• Latex Concentrate

• Solid Block Rubber

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Application:

• Auto-Tire Sector

• Gloves

• Footwear

• Latex Products

• Conveyor Belt

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

