Digital Door Lock System Market 2021 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | ABB, Allegion, Hitachi Ltd.

Digital door lock systems refer to electronically operated physical access systems that have gained significant traction in the past few years due to growing concerns for the safety and security of organizational, private, and personal assets. Digital door lock systems are widely used in enterprises and other businesses to keep track of the information about a person entering or exiting a workplace. Digital door locks provide a low cost, easy to install security solution that requires a reliable means of access control but where the allocation of cards or keys is unpractical due to the volume of entry and exit into the building.

Major Key players in this Market:

· ABB

· Cisco Systems Inc.

· Hanman International Pte Ltd.

· Nestwell Technologies

· Allegion PLC

· Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

· Hitachi Ltd.

· Panasonic Corporation

· United Technologies Corporation

· Assa Abloy Group

· Wintec Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.

· Vivint Inc.

· Xeeder Technology Co. Ltd.

· Tyco International Ltd.

· Honeywell International Inc.

Moreover, digital door locks provide keyless access to schools, homes, and business premises without always having a set of keys. There are two main types of digital lock such as Electronic and Mechanical. They are available in multiple options depending on the security requirements of the user, such as access based on security tokens, passwords, numeric code, passphrases, different types of biometrics, and radio frequency identification devices. Furthermore, the use of smartphones as a means of gaining entry is among the major solutions gaining traction for residential and other end-user applications. The availability of large-scale options and the high level of security offered by these solutions are expected to drive market growth.

Increasing cases of crime, theft, and home invasion worldwide are among the leading causes of market growth. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2019, around 1,117,696 burglaries occurred in the United States. Moreover, around 38% of assaults and 60% of rapes occur during home invasions. In the U.S., there is one burglary every 13 seconds and around 2.3 and 2.6 million robberies every year. The above-mentioned factors are expected to increase the demand for digital door lock systems. However, the lack of awareness among people about digital door lock systems is expected to hamper the growth of the digital door lock system market.

Drivers & Trends

Digital Door Lock System Market Segmentation

On the basis of authentication type, the global digital door lock system market is classified into:

· Magnetic Stripe Locks

· Electromechanical Door Locks

· Electric Strike Locks

· Biometric Access Systems

· Face recognition

· Iris Recognition

· palm Recognition

· voice Recognition

· signature Recognition

· fingerprint Recognition

On the basis of end user, the global digital door lock system market is classified into:

· Domestic

· Commercial

· Small Enterprises

· Medium Enterprises

· Large Enterprises

· Industrial

· Government

