Clinical Data Management Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | OmniComm Systems, Oracle Corporation, BioClinicia, ERT

Clinical Data Management (CDM) is an important procedure in clinical research, which contributes to generation of reliable, high-quality, and statistically significant data from clinical studies. Clinical data management ensures accurate collection, analysis, and accessibility of data at acceptable quality and price. It is applicable for all types of clinical trials that involves patients' health. These trials may involve randomized, prospective, post-marketing, or individual patient data.

CDM aims to promote transparency in clinical trials by improving the quality of clinical data management and its timeliness. This aims to minimize the risk of any kind of fraud or manipulation of data and reduce the burden of clinical study management. This aims to increase the productivity, reduce the cost of administration and improve the control and maintenance of the high-quality of results. CDM also contributes to the improvement of clinical practice and research by making information easily accessible and confident. CDM aims to provide sufficient evidence for regulatory and policy decisions by ensuring that all parties have enough and relevant information. Thus, it provides a solid evidence base for researchers, practitioners, regulatory authorities, insurers, healthcare organizations, hospitals, and clinical trial sponsors.

Global Clinical Data Management Market: Drivers

Increasing number of clinical trials is expected to propel growth of the global clinical data management market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Nicox SA announced that its phase 2b blepharitis trial reached 50% enrollment. The trial aims to demonstrate the potential for NCX 4251 in blepharitis treatment.

Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to aid in growth of the global clinical data management market. For instance, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s U.S. Cancer Statistics September 2019, around 94,000 women were diagnosed with gynecologic cancer each year, in the U.S., between 2012 and 2016.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth on the global clinical data management market, owing to increasing number of clinical trials in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the number of clinical trials conducted in the U.S. increased from 30,978 in 2018 to 32,523 in 2019.

Global Clinical Data Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating the global clinical data management market include, BioClinicia, ERT, Datatrak International Inc., eClinical Solutions Inc., Medidata Solutions, Inc., MedNet Solutions Inc., OmniComm Systems, Oracle Corporation, PHT Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation.

Global Clinical Data Management Market: Segmentation

On the basis of tools, the global clinical data management market is segmented into:

Oracle Clinical

Clintrial

Macro

Rave

eClinical Suite

On the basis of services, the global clinical data management market is segmented into:

Case Report Form (CRF) Designing

Data Entry and Validation

Discrepancy Management

Medical Coding

Others

On the basis of delivery mode, the global clinical data management market is segmented into:

Licensed Enterprise

Web–based

Cloud-based

On the basis of end-use industry, the global clinical data management market is segmented into:

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Clinical Research Organizations

Medical Devices

