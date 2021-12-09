Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Size | Industry Trends Report 2021-2026

Telecom Service Assurance Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Telecom Service Assurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Telecom service assurance is a strategy adopted by telecommunications operators to meet customer expectations. It is a vertical end process grouping that is responsible for the execution of proactive and reactive maintenance activities. It ensures high quality of service and optimal subscriber experience.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Telecom Service Assurance Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising number of smartphone users. A considerable decrease in the average selling prices (ASP) of smartphones and continual improvements in the network infrastructure is further supporting the uptake of telecom service assurance across the globe. Furthermore, the widespread integration of cloud-based solutions with telecom service assurance has significantly contributed to the market growth as it is widely required by the telecom operators to improve the overall flexibility in business operations. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of wireless technologies, along with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, has also provided an impetus to market growth.

Telecom Service Assurance Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accenture plc, Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch S.A., Ericsson Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Nokia Oyj and TEOCO.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Operator:

• Fixed

• Mobile

Breakup by Solution:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

