Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Expected to Expand at a Steady Growth 2021-2028 | Atheer, Augmedix, Daqri, Echopixel

Mixed reality includes augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) combination along with mixing real-life environments within digital elements. This is an emerging technology having a tremendous potential within the field of healthcare. Mixed reality continues to be the manageable force within the healthcare field with several applications starting from decreasing the cadavers use in training of medical students to the engagement therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) patients along with pre-operative brain tumors visualization through reviewing scans in-person with the help of AR.

The mixed reality (MR) technology implementation in healthcare sector has enhanced the operational environments. MR technology makes use of AR to move static images for improving the actual experience and the VR captivates the observer within a simulated 3D surrounding. IT solutions combination within the healthcare sector has brought transformative changes within the perception of treatment of the patients and services offered from healthcare providers.

Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market - Market Dynamics

Rising demands for digitalization within sector of healthcare is a key factor expected to fuel growth of the global mixed reality in healthcare market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness register robust growth, owing to rising psychological & neurological disorders’ prevalence globally. As per the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) over 43.8 Mn, that is over 18.5% of the entire adult the U.S. population, endured from mental illness within 2015, which is one in every five adults within the U.S. Moreover, in 2015, around 42 Mn the U.S. adults have had anxiety disorders.

Moreover, increasing awareness for MR technology usage within applications of management of patient care is expected to drive the global mixed reality in healthcare market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the Stanford University’s Autism Glass Project, are modifying a wearable behavioral aid which enhances the non-verbal and verbal communication within patients. Autism glass application makes use of Google Glasses for identifying facial expressions along with giving social indications linked with facial expressions.

However, absence of appropriate skills in the medical practitioners for adopting novel technologies along with certain MR systems high cost is expected to hamper the global mixed reality in healthcare market growth over the forecast period. The cost of a special virtual reality equipment for using in the healthcare field begins with US$ 30,000 which could exceed to even US$ 300,000.

Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market - Regional Insights

Based on geography, the global mixed reality in healthcare market is segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East. North America region is expected to gain a dominant share within the global mixed reality in healthcare market over the forecast period. The United States holds the largest share in the market within this region, owing to constant technological advancements, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, technologically advanced products’ high adoption has propelled the global high adoption market within this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust growth in the global mixed reality in healthcare market over the forecast period, due to growing economic development along with enhancement in infrastructure of healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable incomes of the populace within the region. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities and growing popularity of novel technologies within this region has driven the global mixed reality in healthcare market growth.

Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market - Competitive Landscape

Major players functioning in the global mixed reality in healthcare market are Atheer, Daqri, Augmedix, Echopixel, Medical Realities, Firsthand Technology, Microsoft, Oculus VR, Mindmaze, Orca Health, Osterhout Design Group, Osso VR, Psious, Start-Up Ecosystem, Samsung Electronics, Surgical Theatre, Widerun, and others.

Expanding technological developments within the mixed reality field encourages new players within the industry of healthcare for adopting proficient solutions that are software-enabled. Moreover, latest product launches, increasing R&D funding, and acquisitions and mergers are amongst the dynamic strategies that the prominent players opt for capturing a significant share along with maintaining its presence within the global mixed reality in healthcare market. For instance,

Novarad, in October 2018, received the clearance of U.S. FDA 510(k) for its OpenSight Augmented Reality System. This is the first solution of AR medical to be used within surgical planning pre-operation.

Precision OS, in November 2018, received the funding of Series A, from AO Invest worth US$ 2.3 Mn, for the virtual reality software of pre-operative planning software for orthopedic surgical education.

CAE Healthcare, in January 2017, introduced CAE VimedixAR, a simulator for ultrasound-training, with Microsoft HoloLens integration. It is the first independent computer which is holographic in the world. CAE Healthcare is recognized as the first firm for bringing a commercial application with Microsoft HoloLens to the segment medical simulation segment.

