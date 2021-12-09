Acrylonitrile Market Growing at 4.6% CAGR to Hit USD 16.08 Billion by 2028 | Reports And Data

The Increasing demand for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in the construction and automotive industry is driving the market for Acrylonitrile.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Acrylonitrile market is forecast to reach USD 16.08 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylonitrile is the main monomer of synthetic fibers commonly called acrylics, which are defined as a manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long-chain synthetic polymer composed of at least 85% by weight of acrylonitrile units.

The increasing production of carbon fiber is also likely to drive the market demand up. Most of the carbon fibers are made from an organic polymer known as polyacrylonitrile (PAN), which is manufactured using acrylonitrile. Thus, growth in the demand for carbon fiber will boost the demand for the market product. Carbon fiber finds its application in aerospace and defense, wind energy, sports and leisure, and automotive, as they are lighter and stronger in comparison to steel. They are also used in the manufacturing of fishing rods, windsurfing masts and boards and kites, hockey sticks, and bicycle handlebars, which in turn propels market demand.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2852

Market Dynamics:

The investigative report on the Acrylonitrile market assesses the global market for the Acrylonitrile industry and offers estimates for the market in terms of revenue and capacity for the forecast period 2021-2028. The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also offers details about the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

The materials and chemicals industry deals with the production and manufacturing of raw materials and chemicals for every end-use industry. The chemical industry produces industrial chemicals and raw materials and is a crucial part of the economy of every country. The increasing growth of end-use industries, rising penetration of materials informatics, the advent of 3D printing, and integration of advanced technologies and machinery are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising number of product approvals, launches, and strategic alliances have significantly contributed to market growth. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements.

Key participants include Asahi Chemicals, SINOPEC, Petro China, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., INEOS, Taekwang Industrial Co., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, and Sumitomo Chemical Co, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2852

Further key findings from the report suggest

An increase in demand from the automotive industry is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the market. Manufacturers in the automotive industry are using composites and plastics in automotive structure, exterior, interior, powertrain, and electrical components as well. This is boosting the demand of the market in the segment.

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products that are used in a diverse set of end-use applications. It is normally used to manufacture protective housing for power tools and plastic face guards for a wall socket.

ABS is also commonly used in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of items, including plastic alloys and decorative interior car parts. In the construction industry, this polymer finds application in the production of plastic tubing and corrugated plastic structures.

A direct sales channel is one of the modes of distribution channels in the acrylonitrile market. These channels take the shortest route to the consumer and are sold directly to them. Most of the automotive companies have their own stores, where they sell their own manufactured cars.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the high demand for acrylonitrile in the automotive sector. The expanding automotive industry in the region with high production of energy-efficient vehicles to curb carbon dioxide emission is further augmenting market demand. Germany is the major contributor of the acrylonitrile market from the region.

Download Reports Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2852

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Acrylonitrile market on the basis of application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Acrylic Fiber

Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin (SAR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Acrylamide

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Automotive

Constructions

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Direct

Indirect

Hybrid

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2852

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Foam Glass Market Size: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/foam-glass-market

Artificial Marble Market Share: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-marble-market

Steel Angles Market Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steel-angles-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics and industries and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market