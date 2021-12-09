Silicon Wafer Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research

Silicon Wafer Market Size – USD 10.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Rising demand for silicon wafers industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This consistent revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles globally. Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices and products is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Significant increase in adoption of LED lights and related systems globally is another factor propelling market growth. Setting up of new production facilities and expansion of existing ones is a trend observed in the market.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Silicon Wafer market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Silicon Wafer market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Silicon Wafer Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the expected growth rate of the Silicon Wafer Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

• What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

• Who are the prominent market players dominating the Silicon Wafer Market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

• What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Silicon Wafer Market during the estimated period?

• What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Silicon Wafer Market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Qromis and Shin-Etsu Chemical entered into an agreement with the purpose to collaboratively manufacture epitaxial and substrates wafer for LED devices and RF electronics.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, is a key contributor to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing foreign investments in the electronics sector in India is driving growth of the market in the region.

Market Segmentation

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

100mm to 150mm

200mm

300mm

450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epitaxial Wafers

Polished wafers

SOI wafers

Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics

MEMS

RF Electronics

Automotive

Photonics

Competitive Landscape

EpiWorks Inc.,

Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd.,

Nichia Corporation,

SHOWA DENKO K.K.,

Siltronic AG,

Desert Silicon Inc.,

Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd.,

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.,

IQE plc., and

ON Semiconductor.

