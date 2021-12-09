Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to reach around US$ 12.53 Billion by 2028: Covering Covid-19 Analysis

Ultrasound Devices Market

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer tumors, gallstones, and fatty liver disease among others, are anticipated to boost the market.

Ultrasound Devices Market by Product Type Diagnostic Ultrasound System, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems), Application (Radiology/General Imaging, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Vascular)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ultrasound Devices Market generated $8.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $12.53 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, value chain, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in technology, surge in number of diagnostic ultrasound devices in obstetrics and gynecology field, and increase in awareness for early disease diagnosis drive the global ultrasound devices market. However, lack of skilled sonographers and limitations of ultrasound imaging hinder the market growth. On the other hand, prospects in emerging economies, miniaturization of ultrasound devices, and emergence of point-of-care ultrasound devices create new opportunities in the market.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1433

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

-Konica Minolta Inc.

-Esaote SpA

-Fujifilm Corporation

-General Electric Company

-Hitachi, Ltd.

-Koninklijke Philips N.V.

-Mindray Medical International Limited

-Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

-Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Corporation

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1433?reqfor=covid

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global ultrasound devices market based on product type, device display, device portability, application, and region.

Based on product, the product type, the market is categorized into two major device segments, namely, diagnostic ultrasound systems and therapeutic ultrasound systems. The diagnostic ultrasound system segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for 97% of the total share in 2020, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the therapeutic ultrasound system segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the type of device display, the market is bifurcated into color ultrasound devices and black & white (B/W) ultrasound devices. The color ultrasound devices segment held the highest market share with 90% of the total market share. The segment is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Ultrasound Devices Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Ultrasound Devices Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Ultrasound Devices Market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1433

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What are the key trends in the Ultrasound DevicesMarket report?

Q2. Does the Ultrasound DevicesMarket report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q3. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Ultrasound Devices Market Market?

Q4. Does the Ultrasound Devices Market company is profiled in the report?

Q5. What is the total market value of Ultrasound Devices Market report ?

Q6. What would be forecast period in the market report?

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Pulse Oximeters Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2026

Single-use Bioprocessing Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2026

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.