Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | OrthAlign, Joimax GmbH, Curexo

Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems

Orthopedic surgical navigation system provides computer-assisted non-invasive navigation technology with tracking devices.

Orthopedic surgical navigation system provides computer-assisted non-invasive navigation technology with tracking devices that give surgeons a full view of a patient's joint dynamics. By combining the latest technology with traditional techniques, this minimally invasive minimally-invasive treatment modality offers faster recovery time, reduced post-operative pain and scarring, and improved function at the onset of the procedure. A patient who undergoes this minimally invasive minimally-invasive procedure can expect to have an immediate improvement in the amount of movement in the joint as well as the range and strength of the muscles in the joint. In addition, there will be an increase in the patient's range of mobility of the thumb and fingers. With this new information, the surgeon is then able to make more complex adjustments to the joint, ensuring the formation of the new tissue and joints of the joint.

This minimally invasive orthopedic surgical navigation treatment system allows for superior data collection. Through the help of advanced computerized monitoring and other technological advancements, these devices are able to capture and transmit much more detail than traditional x-rays, which has enabled this particular minimally invasive minimally-invasive treatment modality to become one of the leading approaches used in the field of orthopedics.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2020, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration approved Joimax’s Intracs, an electromagnetic navigation tracking and control system used for spinal procedures.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Drivers

High prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to propel growth of the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market growth over the forecast period. For instance, According to the study ‘Prevalence of Osteoarthritis in Russia: Regional Aspects of Trends in Statistical Parameters During 2011–2016’, published in 2018, in the journal Rheumatology Science and Practice, the prevalence of osteoarthritis in Russia increased from 32.2 per 1,000 population in 2011 to 35.7 in 2016. The highest prevalence of osteoarthritis was observed among the retirement-aged population averaging 33.2% of the number of registered patients per the total population in this age group.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, the geriatric population in China is expected to reach 246,986 thousands in 2030 from 164,487 thousands in 2019.

Market Trends:

The market is witnessing increasing adoption of orthopedic surgical navigation systems. For instance, in November 2020, U.S.-based OrthAlign, Inc. announced that Dr. Michael Ast, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, use d. LANTERN Surgical Assistant, a small inertial navigation system.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market – Competitive landscape

Major players operating in the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market include, Conformis Inc., Curexo Inc., EPED Inc., Joimax GmbH, Meril Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic plc, OrthAlign Inc., OrthoGrid Systems, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc., Think Surgical Inc., Total Joint Orthopedics, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market – Key Developments

Major players operating in the global orthopedic surgical navigation systems market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in March 2021, Meril Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., an India-based orthopedic implant manufacturer, collaborated with Curexo Inc. of South Korea, to launch CUVIS Joint, an active robotic knee replacement system, in India.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market –Taxonomy

By Technology Type:

Electromagnetic

Radiography

Fluoroscopy-based

Imageless

Others

By Application Type:

Knee Surgeries

Spine Surgeries

Hip Surgeries

Shoulder Replacement Surgeries

Joint Replacement Surgeries

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

