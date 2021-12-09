Smart Polymers Market Research Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

Smart Polymers Market Report

Smart polymers, or stimuli-responsive polymers, undergo physical or chemical changes in response to external changes in environmental conditions, including temperature, light, electric or magnetic field, mechanical stress, pH, ligands, or enzymes. Due to their versatility and tunable sensitivity, smart polymers find extensive application in the biomedical field, controlled drug delivery and tissue engineering.

Smart Polymers Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of smart polymers in the automotive industry for manufacturing a broad range of interior and exterior components. Additionally, the demand has escalated due to the adoption of smart polymers in the biomedical and healthcare sectors. For instance, shape memory polymer, a smart polymer, is widely used for cell therapy and precision medicine due to its biocompatibility levels. Besides this, smart polymers are widely utilized in producing self-healing and color-changing components and systems. Furthermore, there has been increasing demand for biomedical devices and products, such as ventilators and face masks, with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, which is also creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Akzo Nobel N.V., Autonomic Materials Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Merck KGaA, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.), SMP Technologies Inc, Solvay S.A. and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Breakup by Type:

• Shape Memory Polymers

• Electroactive Polymers

• Self-Healing Polymers

• Others

Breakup by Stimulus:

• Physical Stimuli Responsive

• Chemical Stimuli Responsive

• Biological Stimuli Responsive

Breakup by Application:

• Textile

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Biomedical and Biotechnology

• Nuclear Energy

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

