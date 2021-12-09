Blue Hydrogen Market Top Players, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Blue Hydrogen Market Size – USD 816.5 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of blue hydrogen in the power generation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blue Hydrogen Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Blue Hydrogen Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Blue Hydrogen industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The Global Blue Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for the clean hydrogen energy with low carbon content, blue hydrogen as an enabler of the green hydrogen, increasing usage of hydrogen fuel as an active propulsion system in automotive industry, and increasing usage of the hydrogen as an active energy source.

The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors. The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Blue Hydrogen Market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report. A new market assessment report on Blue Hydrogen Market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Blue Hydrogen Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions.

Competitive Landscape

Royal Dutch Shell PLC,

Linde plc,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,

Hydrogenics,

Siemens,

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.,

Equinor,

CertifHy Canada Inc.,

Green Hydrogen Systems, and

Uniper SE, among others.

This comprehensive study provides various aspects of business such as important definition, end use and total revenue generated across various regions. Besides this, researchers behind this study put in vigilant and persistent effort to keep a proximate attention on top performers Blue Hydrogen Market. Import and export, demand and supply, gross margin, supply chain management and distribution channel are the other aspects examined during the research. The study audits various winning strategies adopted by the market leaders to maintain the competitive edge worldwide. This adds more clarity to the research. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Equinor, a Norway-based petroleum refining company, revealed a major project in the hydrogen generation coupled with carbon capture with storage system. The aim of the project is to produce blue hydrogen using natural gas with the associated CO2 captured and safety storage of the same.

A shift in renewable power sources has helped the market grow drastically as the blue hydrogen works as an initiator of the green hydrogen and its proper commercialization in the future. Portable power, storage based power especially for the automotive & domestic electricity generation are some of the market propellers. The Power Generation in the End-Use Vertical segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.3% throughout the projected era.

North America owing to its leading investment in the electrification & renewable power generation sources, along with a higher thrust on the alternative propulsion system for the automotive especially in the United States is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Market Segmentation

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Autothermal Reforming (ATR)

Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Chemical Industries

Petroleum Refinery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blue Hydrogen Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Blue Hydrogen Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blue Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Blue Hydrogen Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

