State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-26

For immediate release: December 7, 2021 (21-242)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In September 2021 the secretary of health suspended for five years the license of health care aid Ivy Lynn Metcalf (HM60726240) for sexual misconduct. Metcalf sexually assaulted a patient for whom she was providing home care.

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Kayla Marie Dixson, aka Kayla Winkler (RN60159511). Dixson failed to enroll in a medical assistance program for evaluation as ordered by the Montana Board of Nursing following allegations of being impaired at work and practicing below the standards of care. She also failed to disclose she was under investigation in Montana on her license application to the Oregon State Board of nursing.

Chelan County

In September 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of radiologic technologist Melinda Garcia (RT60501245) for being intoxicated at work in December 2020. Garcia failed to answer to the allegations in the required time.

Clark County

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Dawn M. Frazier (RN00122899) for failing to comply with a previous agreement requiring her participation in a substance abuse monitoring program.

Grant County

In August 2021 the Chiropractic Program suspended the license of chiropractor Richard L. Ribellia (CH00001412) for multiple counts of unprofessional conduct, improper documentation of care, and sexual misconduct. Ribellia touched several patients in an inappropriate manner and unnecessarily exposed patients’ breasts while conducting examinations.

King County

In September 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Olusola Alobalorun (NA60531128) for abuse of a vulnerable adult in December 2020. Alobalorun is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Lewis County

In September 2021the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Austyn Deel (NC60798095) for sexual misconduct or contact by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a patient.

Pierce County

In September 2021 the Veterinary Program permanently revoked the veterinarian license of Sean Michael Victor Tuley (VT60109082) for multiple acts of unprofessional conduct involving practicing below the standard of care. Tuley failed to heed previous corrective measures for practicing below the standard of care and disregarded the rules governing veterinary professionals in Washington state.

In September 2021 the secretary of health affirmed the suspension of the license of certified nursing assistant Joseph G. Price (NC10081021). Price’s license was suspended by the Nursing Assistant Program in June 2021 for sexual misconduct for nonconsensual sexual contact with a coworker while she slept.

Snohomish County

In September 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of certified medical assistant Clara Anne Kitchen (CM60367380) for unprofessional conduct. Kitchen accessed approximately 39 patient’s records and used the information to apply for the financing and the purchase of two vehicles, and to rent three apartments in the patient’s names.