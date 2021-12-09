Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 1,767.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in conserving natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled lithium-ion battery market.

The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market.

Key participants

• Retriev Technologies Inc.,

• Glencore International AG,

• American Manganese Inc.,

• Sitrasa,

• Li-Cycle Corporation,

• Raw Materials Company Inc.,

• Neometals Ltd.,

• Fortum OYJ,

• Umicore,

• Lithium Recycling Inc., among

• others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the expected growth rate of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

• What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

• Who are the prominent market players dominating the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

• What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market during the estimated period?

• What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Market Segmentation

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Power

Industrial

