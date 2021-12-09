Electrolyzer Market Report 2021-26, Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Electrolyzer Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Electrolyzer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

An electrolyzer is a system that consumes electricity to produce carbon-free hydrogen from renewable and nuclear resources. It comprises pumps, vents, storage tanks, and separators for generating electricity without releasing harmful gases into the environment. At present, it is available in wide varieties ranging from small industrial plants installed in shipping containers to large-scale centralized manufacturing facilities, which can deliver hydrogen via trucks.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Electrolyzer Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of hydrogen as a feedstock in the chemical industry is propelling market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels on the environment is escalating the demand for clean fuels across the globe. This, along with government policies of numerous countries that promote clean energy sources to develop a sustainable hydrogen economy, is stimulating market growth. In addition, electrolyzers are used in manufacturing green chemicals, such as methanol, fertilizers, ammonia, and liquid jet fuel. They are also employed in petrochemical, electrical, mining, healthcare, and steel industries worldwide to supply industrial gases. Furthermore, the growing use of wind and solar panels for electricity generation is projected to strengthen the market growth.

Electrolyzer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cummins Inc., ITM Power plc, Linde plc, McPhy Energy S.A., Nel ASA, Plug Power Inc., Siemens AG, Titanium Tantalum Products Limited and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Alkaline Electrolyzer

• PEM Electrolyzer

• Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Breakup by Capacity:

• Less than 500 kW

• 500 kW to 2 MW

• Above 2 MW

Breakup by Application:

• Power Generation

• Transportation

• Industry Energy

• Industry Feedstock

• Building Heat and Power

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

