CMP Slurry market Uncovers The Reasons For market Growth At A Cagr Of 4% To Reach 1127.3 million USD by the end of 2026

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is a critical phase that occurs numerous times during the semiconductor manufacturing process. With the use of a liquid known as CMP slurry, this procedure is employed at every layer of the wafer to remove superfluous material and create a flat surface. The CMP slurry is a liquid diffusion containing microabrasive grit and active chemicals for the chemical mechanical planarization process. Furthermore, in the CMP process, CMP slurries are utilised in conjunction with CMP polishing naps and pads that are rotated and held against the wafer surface.

CMP Slurry Market is the latest addition to Coherent Market Insights' extensive archive of worldwide market research reports. In order to adequately assess the data, the report looks at both primary and secondary research. The market research also highlights important industry elements including global clients, future customers, and sellers, all of which contribute to beneficial company growth. Significant market important players are also identified to provide readers with in-depth research of industry strategies in order to evaluate turning points in the organisations.

Top Key Players in CMP Slurry market: Versum Materials, Saint-Gobain, Eminess, Fujimi, Dow Chemicals, Cabot Microelectronic, FujiFilm, BASF, 3M, Evonik, and Hitachi Chemical among others.

Market Dynamics:

Expanding semiconductor applications in industries such as data processing, consumer electronics, and others are generating demand for novel technologies such as 3D packaging and 3D NANDs. This is projected to fuel the expansion of the CMP slurry market, since CMP is required to supply the aforementioned technologies. Furthermore, the market's overall expansion is aided by the rising trend of new technology and desire for new and enhanced consumer electronics.

Market Outlook:

Based on application, the silicon wafers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of silicon wafers. For instance, a report published by SEMI, a global microelectronics industry association suggests that in the year 2017, nearly 3 billion square inches of silicon wafer were developed, polished, shipped and sliced. Moreover, the report suggests that in 2017, around 2,798 million square inches of silicon wafers were shipped to various supplies of electronic products. The aforementioned are the key factors driving the growth of overall CMP slurry market.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the CMP Slurry market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

