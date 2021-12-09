SLAM Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The rising adoption of UAV applications and the growing prevalence of mapping technology is driving the demand for the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global SLAM Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In the forecast period, North America will lead the market. Higher spending on robotic systems, the rising implementation of Augmented reality, and the presence of significant players in the market are boosting the region's market development. SLAM Technology Market Size – USD 149.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the autonomous vehicle's adoption. The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications' rising adoption .The report evaluates the CAGR value as well as the market value based on the key market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. Higher spending on robotic systems, the rising implementation of Augmented reality, and the presence of significant players in the market are boosting the region's market development. The expensive setup cost of this technology and raising issues for security of the system is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.The largest market over the forecast timeline is accounted for by the 2D segment due to SLAM technology's wide utilization in industrial robotics. Over the forecast timeline, the robotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 38.6% due to SLAM technology's extensive use in many robotics applications for accurate outdoor and indoor location tracking.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the SLAM Technology market. The report evaluates the CAGR value as well as the market value based on the key market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. The study is meticulously drawn and is exclusively centered around the market scenarios, competitive landscapes, and the influential participants of the markets. The rising adoption of UAV applications and the growing prevalence of mapping technology is driving the demand for the market. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the SLAM Technology market. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the SLAM TECHNOLOGY market. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. Over the forecasted timeframe, the mining industry is likely to hold the largest market. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global SLAM Technology market.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SLAM Technology Market on the basis of type, offering, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Graph-Based

Extended Kalman Filter

Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D

3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAV

Autonomous Vehicle

Robotics

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Defense

Mining

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Logistics

Forestry

Commercial

Household

The report classifies the global SLAM Technology market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for SLAM Technology in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of SLAM Technology in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of SLAM Technology ?

