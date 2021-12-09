At 31.3% CAGR, Autonomous Cars Market Size [2021-2028] to Reach to USD 11.03 Billion

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Autonomous Cars Market are Autoliv Inc., Aptiv, Waymo LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Daimler AG, Baidu, AutoX, Inc., Pony.ai, Ford Motor Company, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP, Volvo and Others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous cars market size was USD 1.45 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.64 billion in 2021 to USD 11.03 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 31.3% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Autonomous Cars Market, 2021-2028.” As per our researchers, the speedy development in sensor-processing technologies, adaptive algorithms, high-definition mapping, and the placement of infrastructure-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication technologies are reassuring numerous corporations to magnify their manufacturing capabilities and navigate vehicle automation to an elevated level.

Industry Development

February 2020: Pony.ai, which is an autonomous driving corporation, raised nearly USD 400 million from Toyota Motor Corporation in order to extend their collaboration in mobility services. The alliance is estimated to enhance self-directed driving technology, along with install mobility services.





Furthermore, giant businesses associated with automobile manufacturing are promptly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies and implementing them in automobile manufacturing. For instance, according to Washington Post, Tesla cars, which have been introduced as self-driving cars, are loaded with the latest technologies such as progressive hardware capability of offering autopilot programs, and completely self-driving abilities, via the software updates intended to augment operations as time passes.

COVID-19 Pandemic Augmented Implementation of Self-directed Automobiles

The COVID-19-persuaded health issues have substantially impacted the mobility and transportation sector owing to the factor that travelers are inclined towards private transport modes. Furthermore, shifting shopping practices owing to COVID-19 has further instigated logistics and marketing to regulate according to the fluctuating scenarios on account of the surging prominence of e-commerce. These aspects are sturdily swaying the demand for autonomous vehicles amongst industries and customers.





Extensive Implementation of ADAS to Enhance Market Growth

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) aid drivers via their artificial intelligence (AI) and various other innovative characteristics, thus evading interruptions and plummeting the burden on the driver. The prompt acceptance of progressive technologies in software algorithms, cameras, sensors, processors, and mapping has upgraded the application process of ADAS in automobiles. Additionally, increasing issues of the protection and security of cars, inhabitants, and walkers and to decrease the rate of road mortalities, automobile producers are integrating ADAS in cars, therefore stimulating the autonomous cars market growth.

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Cars to Aid Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific was worth USD 0.72 billion in 2020. The region dominates in the global market on account of the rising implementation of autonomous cars and the mounting customer inclinations towards technologically radical aspects. Automotive corporations are scheduling to inflate manufacturing divisions and attain prompt technological development in production amenities in developing nations, such as India and China.





Europe held the second-largest share in the global market for autonomous cars owing to the widespread capitalization by crucial manufacturers to improve advanced technologies. For instance, the British government is dedicated to connecting self-driving cars on the streets by the end of 2021. It is also considering making the essential alterations to the guidelines in order to back up the expansion of autonomous cars in the U.K.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Autoliv Inc. (Stockholm, Sweden)

Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland)

Waymo LLC ( California, United States)

Robert Bosch GmbH ( Gerlingen, Germany)

Daimler AG ( Stuttgart, Germany)

Baidu (Beijing, China)

AutoX, Inc. (California, United States)

Pony.ai (Fremont, California, United States)

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, United States)

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP (Seoul, South Korea)

Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)





