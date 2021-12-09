IoT Medical Devices Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The emergence of high-speed networking technology and the growing penetration of mobile devices will propel the growth of the IoT medical devices market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancement and rise in the geriatric population, along with the growth in the persistent disease, are impacting the demand for the IoT medical devices market. The report evaluates the CAGR value as well as the market value based on the key market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. The emergence of high-speed networking technology and the growing penetration of mobile devices will propel the growth of the IoT medical devices market. The proliferation of IoT in medical devices has enhanced functional efficiency, allowing improved disease management and treatment outcomes. The increasing focus on active patient-centric care and patient engagement, the surging need for the adoption of cost-control measures, and the growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity in the healthcare sector. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

IoT medical devices Market Size – USD 25.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancement in technology. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The increasing focus on active patient-centric care and patient engagement, the surging need for the adoption of cost-control measures, and the growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity in the healthcare sector .This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global IoT Medical Devices Market research report include a SWOT analysis. The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/391

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Connectivity Technologies

Request customization of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/391

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Regional Analysis of the IoT Medical Devices Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key IoT Medical Devices market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IoT Medical Devices market size

2.2 Latest IoT Medical Devices market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global IoT Medical Devices market key players

3.2 Global IoT Medical Devices size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the IoT Medical Devices market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global IoT Medical Devices Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for IoT Medical Devices in this industry vertical?

To view the detailed ToC of the global IoT Medical Devices market report, visit : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-medical-devices-market

RELATED REPORTS:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs