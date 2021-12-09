Blockchain AI Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. Its panoramic view of the Blockchain AI industry entails useful insights into the estimated Blockchain AI market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. An increase in applications of supply chain management incorporated with blockchain AI technology and decline in the operational cost are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. Increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in Blockchain AI technology are projected to drive the market during the forecast period. An increase in applications of supply chain management incorporated with blockchain AI technology and decline in the operational cost are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period .Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.

North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. Blockchain AI Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology .The Blockchain AI is witnessing an increased adoption among enterprises. A growing adoption of cloud-based security by the companies will provide growth opportunity to the market. The study is meticulously drawn and is exclusively centered around the market scenarios, competitive landscapes, and the influential participants of the markets. Blockchain AI is complex in nature and is difficult to manage as well as implement. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies . The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .

To get a Free sample copy of the Global Blockchain AI Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/408

Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

manufacturers

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Blockchain AI market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain AI market size

2.2 Latest Blockchain AI market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Blockchain AI market key players

3.2 Global Blockchain AI size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Blockchain AI market

Request customization of this report:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/408

Key Coverage of report:

Market share valuations of the segments on a country and global level.

Market share analysis of the major market players.

Opportunities and growth prospects for the new market entrants.

Market forecast for all the segments, sub-segments of the market.

Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, investment opportunities, and approvals)

Strategic endorsements in the key business segments on the basis of market valuations.

Competitive landscape mapping of the key development patterns.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial details, and recent developments.

Latest supply chain trends and technological advancements.

RELATED REPORTS:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs