Crop Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crop monitoring market would be worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Its panoramic view of the Crop Monitoring industry entails useful insights into the estimated Crop Monitoring market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market for crop monitoring during the forecast period. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Crop Monitoring Market research report include a SWOT analysis. Rising demand for food led by increasing global population and growing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques are driving the global crop monitoring market. Rising adoption of the global navigation satellite system, which helps farmers to perform real-time crop vegetation index monitoring, is contributing to growth of the market for crop monitoring.

The crop scouting & monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. crop monitoring Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection. Farmers are using crop and soil sensors, farm mapping, and aerial drones in order to increase crop yield and enhance crop quality, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection is driving the market for crop monitoring. Rising need to detect pests and diseases as early as possible and implement a safe and effective treatment has driven the segment Increasing preferences by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity is likely to boost the demand for crop monitoring solutions in the near future.

Key market participants include Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, and Lindsay Corporation.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Soil Monitoring

Variable Rate Application

Field Mapping

Yield Mapping & Monitoring

Crop Scouting & Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Variable Rate Technology

Sensing & Imagery

Automation & Robotics

Services

Regional Analysis of the Crop Monitoring Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina,s Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions:

At what rate is the global Crop Monitoring market expected to grow during the forecast period?

What is the Crop Monitoring market size expected to be between 2021 and 2028?

What are the expected key challenges and restraints in the global Crop Monitoring market?

Which key players are operating in the global Crop Monitoring Market?

What are the significant existing and potential market trends?

Which are the niche segments that leading companies are focusing their budget plans, revenue generation, and the latest developments around?

What are the prominent applications and types of the global Crop Monitoring market?

What are the outcomes of the analytical methods of data assessment employed in the Market report?

