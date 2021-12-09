Water Storage Systems Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Rising awareness regarding scarcity of fresh water and growing interest of industries in usage of recycled water are driving the market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water storage systems market is likely to reach value of USD 24.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Countries facing severe climatic conditions and a high risk of drought are increasingly adopting water storage systems. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the Water Storage Systems market. The report evaluates the CAGR value as well as the market value based on the key market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. Rising awareness regarding scarcity of fresh water and growing interest of industries in usage of recycled water are driving the market. This study is based on the latest industry news, growth potentials, and trends. The study is meticulously drawn and is exclusively centered around the market scenarios, competitive landscapes, and the influential participants of the markets. The acquisition is expected to help AG Growth International; Inc. expand its controls, technology, and project management capabilities. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The hydraulic fracture storage & collection segment held the largest market share of 39.1% in 2019. This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Water Storage Systems Market research report include a SWOT analysis. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most rapidly expanding region of the global market during the forecast period. Anti-aging, safe, reliable, and fire-resistant nature of fiberglass and its long service life is boosting usage of fiberglass material-based water tanks in commercial and industrial sectors. Growing government initiatives regarding water conservation led by rising scarcity of water have driven utilization of water storage systems by municipalities. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities .Increasing utilization of treated and fresh water in oil and gas refineries is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Synalloy Corporation, CST Industries, Inc., Mcdermott International, Inc., AG Growth International Inc., BH Tank, Caldwell Tanks, Sintex Plastics Technology Limited, Fiber Technology Corporation, Snyder Industries, and Containment Solutions, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global water storage systems market based on application, material, end-use, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

Industrial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection

Rainwater Harvesting & Collection

On-site Water & Wastewater Collection

Potable Water Storage System

Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage

Others

