Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Report 2021-26: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by IMARC Group, the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) is primarily deployed in the field of molecular biology for identifying and analyzing nucleic acids. It is majorly used for DNA, RNA, cell protein, ions, molecules, etc. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) is primarily deployed in the field of molecular biology for identifying and analyzing nucleic acids. It is majorly used for DNA, RNA, cell protein, ions, molecules, etc.

INAAT offers a rapid, sensitive, and accurate diagnosis of genetic as well as infectious ailments. It provides amplicons for producing various nucleic acids that are predominantly utilized in biosensing, bioimaging, and biomedicines. Furthermore, INAAT is also used for detecting several diseases, such as influenza, HIV, tuberculosis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea (CT/NG), Hepatitis A and B, etc. Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report,

The widespread of COVID-19 has led to the rapid shift from specialized laboratory equipment towards INAAT for coronavirus detection. Additionally, the high prevalence of several chronic diseases has augmented the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment procedures, which is propelling the market growth. The increasing popularity of INAAT in identifying genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is also catalyzing the market. Several technological advancements in the sector have led to the development of Recombinase Polymerase Amplification (RPA), Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA), and Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA). The rising investments in various R&D activities are anticipated to bolster the market for INAAT in the coming years.

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), BIOMERIEUX (BIM.PA), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., OptiGene Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd., etc.

