Shot Blasting And Sustainable Repair Are Emerging Ship Repairing Market Trends

The Business Research Company’s Ship Repairing Market - Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To reduce environmental threats, key players in the industry are providing environmentally friendly ship repair and maintenance services. One of the emerging trends is the replacement of the traditional approach of shot blasting machines used to strengthen, clean, or polish any metal surface or metal, by ultra-high-pressure water blasting systems. Shot blasting uses abrasive materials to clean the surface of the ships which are hazardous to environment, whereas water blasting doesn’t use any kind of abrasive material, it just uses a stream of water with high pressure to clean the internal and external parts of the ship. Water blasting has many environmental benefits, it has the ability to recapture the water and reuse it thus reducing waste. For instance, Watex Corporating, water jet cleaning technology, has developed water blasting techniques for cleaning ships.

The global ship repairing market size reached a value of nearly $30.10 billion in 2020 at a rate of -7.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to reach $35.69 billion by 2025, and $43.50 billion by 2030.

The ship repairing market is expected to be driven in the forecast period by the growing demand for e-commerce. Several factors such as urbanization, increased mobile and internet penetration, availability of a wide range of products online, and a rise in online marketing increased the market for e-commerce, thus positively impacting the market for repairing. Global e-commerce giants such as Alibaba and Amazon are increasingly investing in the maritime shipping business, thus driving the ship repairing market.

Major players covered in the global ship repairing industry are Sembcorp Marine Ltd., United Shipbuilding Corporation, Fincantieri S.p.A., China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

TBRC’s global ship repairing market report is segmented by vessel type into oil and chemical tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo, container ships, gas carriers, offshore vessels, passenger ships and ferries, mega yachts and other vessels, by application into general services, dockage, hull part, engine parts, electric works, auxiliary services, by end-user into transport companies, military, others.

Ship Repairing Market - By Type of Vessel (Bulkers, Tankers, Container Ships, Passenger, Refrigerated Vessels, Offshore) And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ship repairing market overview, forecast ship repairing market size and growth for the whole market, ship repairing market segments, and geographies, ship repairing market trends, ship repairing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

