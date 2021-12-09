Direct Booking Platforms Are An Emerging Trend In Online Travel Industry

Online Travel Agent Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players in the online travel industry are increasingly focusing on customer acquisitions by launching direct booking platforms to attract a greater number of customers. The direct booking services through different platforms such as apps, websites, social media and others offer an opportunity for players in the online travel agent market to engage a greater number of customers and build positive customer relationships.

The major players covered in the global online travel agent market are Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc, Trip.com Group Limited, Tripadvisor Inc., Trivago N.V.

The global online travel agent market is expected to grow from $595.8 billion in 2020 to $902.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 14.8%.

The surge in smartphone users along with growing internet penetration are anticipated to boost the online tourism industry and the business for travel agents during the period. Increasing penetration of internet and growth in the number of smartphone users is contributing to the consumer shift towards online channels for travel ticket and hotel bookings.

Solo traveling is becoming increasingly popular due to changing lifestyles. With many people partnering and settling down later in life, young people taking gap years to travel independently, high divorce rates in many countries and the growing acceptance of solo travel. The demand from solo travelers is rising which is increasing opportunities for the travel industry.

The online travel agent market consists of sales of travel services through online channels. Online travel agents or agencies are those individuals or companies that have websites that allow consumers to book various travel related services via the internet. Travel agents are engaged in the sales of travel services such as flights, buses, vacation packages, hotels, and rental cars via online networks. An online travel agent (OTA) is an individual or a company that provides a web-based market place, which allows consumers to research and book travel products and services, such as hotels, flights, cars, tours, and cruises, among others, directly with travel suppliers.

The online travel agent market covered in this report is segmented by service type into vacation packages; transportation; accommodation and by platform into mobile/tablets based and desktop based.

