Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Size Grows With Increased Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases

The Business Research Company’s Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market size is expected to grow from $2.60 billion in 2019 to $3.94 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion by 2025, and $6.61 billion by 2030. The increased respiratory disease prevalence increased the demand for pulse oximeters and spirometers, driving the market.

Pulse oximeters and spirometers companies are primarily engaged in the manufacturing and developing of these devices used to monitor the respiration-related parameters that aid in the detection of respiratory disorders.

Wearable pulse oximeters are gaining more attention, as they can be used for the continuous monitoring of blood oxygen levels especially during cases such as sleep apnea. Moreover, companies in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers. Use of wireless technology in health monitoring devices is increasing, which enhances the ease of usage, connectivity and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smart phone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results, which can be used for further study and to check the health condition of the individual.

Major players covered in the global pulse oximeters and spirometers industry are Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma plc, Vyaire Medical.

The pulse oximeters and spirometers market consist of sales of pulse oximeters and spirometers that are used as respiratory care devices, and to check on general health, in the healthcare industry. The market includes the sales of handheld, tabletop or fingertip pulse oximeters that are used to monitor the oxygen saturation levels of the blood and pulse rate, as well as handheld, desktop or tabletop spirometers that are used to measure the air capacity of lungs.

TBRC’s pulse oximeters and spirometers market report is segmented into pulse oximeters, spirometers, handheld, fingertip, others, diagnostic, treatment monitoring, hospitals, clinical laboratories, home care, asthma, COPD, other general & surgical practice, other respiratory diseases.

Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pulse oximeters and spirometers market overview, forecast pulse oximeters and spirometers market size and growth for the whole market, pulse oximeters and spirometers market segments, and geographies, pulse oximeters and spirometers market trends, pulse oximeters and spirometers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

