Radiotherapy Market Size Worth USD 7.65 Billion by 2027 at 3.4% CAGR

The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radiotherapy market samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2027. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Radiotherapy market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold and dynamics identify the white spaces or increase their yield.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of radiotherapy. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry. Increasing technological advances in the radiotherapy is one of the factors snowballing, the market growth. For instance, Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) which differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells and provide optimum efficacy

Further key findings

Rising technological advances and increasing prevalence of cancer many field players are engaged in investing new product development. For instance, in June 2020, a subsidiary company of the ALCEN group “PMB” launched FLASHKNiFE, the FLASH radiotherapy system used for clinical trials

Continue increasing demand for technological advances in the market promoted several market players to develop advanced version of their product offerings. For instance, in January 2020, Elekta signed an agreement with the Institute Jules Bordet, Brussels for Elekta Unity MR-linac system, Versa H.D. linear accelerators (linacs), and to upgrade Elekta Infinity linacs. The total contract was valued at approximately USD 24.2 million. This was beneficial to provide Bordet institute advanced radiotherapy solutions.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Radiotherapy market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Radiotherapy Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Radiotherapy market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Radiotherapy market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Radiotherapy Market on the basis of products, types, applications, end-users, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product

Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

Conventional LINAC

Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC

CyberKnife

Gamma Knife

TomoTherapy

Particle Therapy Systems

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products

Seeds

Applicators

Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy Products

