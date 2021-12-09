TIGIT Inhibitor In Clinical Trials As Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy

TIGIT Inhibitors In Clinical Trials Emerging As Immune Checkpoint Based Targeted Therapy For Cancer Says Kuick Research

/EIN News/ -- Delhi, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global TIGIT Inhibitor Drug Opportunity & Clinical Research Insight 2022 Report Highlights:

Global TIGIT Inhibitor Market Dynamics

Clinical Approaches to Target TIGIT

Role of TIGIT Inhibitors in Cancer, HIV, Autoimmune Disorders

Number of TIGIT Inhibitor Drug In Trials

TIGIT Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Clinical Trials Adverse Events Scenario

Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

Global TIGIT Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-tigit-inhibitors-clinical-trials-market-antibodies-immune-checkpoint-cancer-immunotherapy

T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domains (TIGIT) is a recently described immune checkpoint which belongs to CD28 family and consists of an extracellular IgV domain, a transmembrane domain, and a cytoplasmic tail containing two-immunoreceptor tyrosine based inhibitory motif (ITIM). The receptor is expressed on activated T-cells and is also found on NK cells, memory T-cells, as well as follicular T helper cells. Studies have linked TIGIT signaling pathway to wide range of autoimmune diseases as well as it overexpression on several cancer cells, making it potential target for the drug development process in wide range of therapeutic conditions.

The potential for targeting TIGIT in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor and their ability to enhance efficacy and overcome resistance has spurred the development of novel TIGIT targeting drugs. Till date, there are more than 15 TIGIT inhibitors present in clinical pipeline which are indicated for the management of wide range of cancers. Tiragolumab developed by Roche represents one of the promising TIGIT inhibitor at late stages of clinical development for the management of non-small cell lung cancer, esophageal cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and head and neck cancer.

Recently in 2021, Roche has secured breakthrough therapy designation from US FDA for Tiragolumab in combination with Atezolizumab to treat PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The designation was based on promising results from phase -II trial which showed to improve overall survival rate and progression free survival in patients. In addition to this, FDA has also granted orphan designation to the drug for the management of rare esophageal cancers. The novel drug represents one of the promising TIGIT inhibitor in clinical pipeline which is expected to enter the market by 2022. The entrance of these drugs in the market is expected to revolutionize the overall cancer immunotherapy segment during the forecast period.

Further advancement in the pharmaceutical market technology has also led to development of enhanced bispecific counterparts. The novel bispecific antibodies are dual targeting modalities which can bind to two antigens simultaneously. As TIGIT inhibitors have shown efficacy in combinational therapies, researchers have also developed bispecific antibodies which simultaneously target PD-1/PD-L1 and TIGIT in a single construct. The emergence of bispecific antibodies not only enhance the efficacy but also reduce the dosage and overall cost of therapy. At present, only a few bispecific antibodies have entered the market including HLX301, AGEN1777, and IBI321. However, it is believed that the clinical trials featuring bispecific antibodies will increase in coming years owing to their conferred advantages over traditional monoclonal antibodies.

The significantly higher cost of drug development and potential for side effects are the limiting the growth of market. Despite this, the global TIGIT inhibitor market is anticipated to grow with high rates during the forecast period. The development and increased availability of accurate and highly effective treatment options, led by technology advancements and increase investments into research and development indicatives, is expected to fuel growth. Further, the rapid ageing population at a higher risk of developing the disease also presents growth opportunities for the market.

US is expected to dominate the market which is mainly attributed to large number of ongoing clinical trials in the region. In addition, the growing population of cancer patients in US represents a major driving growth factor. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major player in the TIGIT inhibitor market. Further, Europe is also poised to grow at high rate due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about targeted therapies, and growing collaboration between private and public sectors to offer novel therapies in the region.

Contact:

Neeraj Chawla

Research Head

neeraj@kuickresearch.com

+919810410366

Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com +919810410366