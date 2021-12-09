Solid Waste Management Market Detailed Study Mentioning Positive Growth | Top Players, Research Methodology

Emergen Research Logo

Solid Waste Management Market Size – USD 1,000.12 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Favorable regulatory policies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solid Waste Management Market Research report is a comprehensive overview of the Solid Waste Management market published by Emergen Research that provides a thorough assessment of market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2021-2028. The report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams among other pictorial representation.

Strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal and increasing industrialization in the emerging economies are driving the demand of the market.

The global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions.

Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future. The increasing preference of the developed countries towards Zero waste generation and waste recycling will surely boost the demand for solid waste management and recycling solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as the government is continuously implementing strict regulations regarding emission control to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the environment.

It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Competative Analysis:

The report also provides detail about market players in the global Solid Waste Management market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key participants include Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

The report offers details about leading regions, applications, types, end users, market value and volume along with business verticals. The report is generated through extensive research and is further evaluated by experts in the industry and offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solid Waste Management Market on the basis of Waste, Treatment, Material, and region:

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies as well as new players emerging in the industry. The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the market.

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Country-wise analysis of the Solid Waste Management market by type, application, and manufacturers

