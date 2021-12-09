Bariatric Surgery Market Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Application & Emerging Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are among some major factors driving global bariatric surgery market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.

Rapid urbanization, lack of physical activity, and poor or unhealthy diets are contributing to increasing obesity. However, high cost of these surgeries and procedures is a key factor negatively impacting market revenue growth.

Technological advancements have resulted in development of more innovative surgical devices with improved treatment outcomes. In addition, rapid integration of surgical robots with bariatric equipment is supporting market growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead. Increasing need for bariatric surgeries have created rising demand for skilled professionals. Availability of specialized surgeons for bariatric surgeries is having a positive impact on the market. Favorable government initiatives for research programs to treat obesity and provide insurance coverage for treatments is opening up major growth opportunities in the market.

Bariatric Surgery market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Bariatric Surgery market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework.

The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as- Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc. And others as well as new entrants in the market.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Bariatric Surgery market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Bariatric Surgery market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Implantable Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Assisting Devices

Closure Device

Suturing Device

Trocars

Stapling Device

Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

