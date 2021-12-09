Global Aircraft Engine Market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Aircraft Engine Market Size – USD 56.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for next-generation engines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Aircraft Engine Market Research report is a comprehensive overview of the Aircraft Engine market published by Emergen Research that provides a thorough assessment of market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2021-2028. The report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams among other pictorial representation.

Increasing operations and fleet expansion in commercial aircraft business and rising demand for engines for UAVs are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

The global aircraft engine market size reached USD 56.39 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global aircraft engine market revenue growth include increasing commercial aircraft operations and rising demand for aircraft engines for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Demand for cleaner or greener next-generation engines and light weight aircraft, which can boost fuel economy, are other factors driving revenue growth of the market. Companies are investing in R&D to develop engine models using cutting-edge technologies and composites, as well as Additive Manufacturing (AM) – also known as 3D printing.

IndiGo signed an agreement with CFM International, which is a joint venture of General Electric and Safran Aircraft Engines, to provide LEAP-1A engines to power 310 Airbus Jets. In addition, the firm announced a long-term servicing deal for LEAP-1A engines. This is CFM's biggest order in terms of engine count. IndiGo selected LEAP-1A engines and announced a long-term servicing deal for engines that can power 280 A320neo series aircraft in 2019. As a result of this new deal, the LEAP-1A engine and its long-term service deals are now managed to secure a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo series aircraft.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Rising defense expenditure on military planes, jet fighters, and single-engine aircraft is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Competative Analysis:

The report also provides detail about market players in the global Aircraft Engine market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Some major companies in the market report include General Electric Company (GE Aviation), Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Safran SA, MTU Aero Engines AG, IAE International Aero Engines AG, Textron Inc., CFM International S.A., United Technologies Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The report offers details about leading regions, applications, types, end users, market value and volume along with business verticals. The report is generated through extensive research and is further evaluated by experts in the industry and offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft engine on the basis of type, platform, component, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbofan

Turboprop

Piston Engine

Turboshaft

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbine

Compressor

Gearbox

Fuel System

Exhaust System

Others

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies as well as new players emerging in the industry. The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the market.

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Country-wise analysis of the Aircraft Engine market by type, application, and manufacturers

