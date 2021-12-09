Chile Food Delivery Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Chile food delivery market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Chile Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Chile food delivery market during exhibited moderate growth 2015-2020. Food delivery is known as a courier service, wherein stores, restaurants or independent food delivery companies deliver food to the desired location of a consumer. The food orders can be placed through various platforms, including food ordering companies, and website or phone of the grocer and restaurant. Some of the other aspects of food delivery include wholesale food and catering service deliveries from foodservice distributors to cafeterias, caterers, restaurants, and health care facilities.
The rapid inflation in the sales of smartphones and establishment of new third-party delivery services across Chile is primarily driving the food delivery market in the country. The hectic working schedules has escalated the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, thereby fueling the market growth further. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease prompted the implementation of quarantines and social isolation protocols in the country. This has provided a positive impact on the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Chile food delivery market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Cornershop
Delivery hero
Domicilios
Dominos
Glov
iFood
Mcdonalds
Rappi
UberEats
Yum! Brands
Zomato
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Business Model:
Order Focused
Logistics Based
Full-Service
Breakup by Order Type:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Payment Method:
Online Payment
Cash on Delivery
Breakup by Platform Type:
Mobile Application
Websites
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
