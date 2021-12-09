Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Size, Future Demand, Market Trends – Increasing global geriatric population

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for reduced hospital stay are among some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- minimally invasive surgical systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally.

Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases. Minimally invasive surgical systems provide benefits of small incision, decreased infection risk, reduced tissue injuries, and faster recovery time.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as- Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, and Hoya Corporation. And others as well as new entrants in the market.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimally invasive surgical systems market on the basis of device type, surgery type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Handheld Devices

Cutter Devices

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Monitoring and Visual Devices

Guiding Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

