Business Travel Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Business Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global business travel market is currently experiencing moderate growth in 2020. Business travel, also called corporate travel, is undertaken particularly for work or business purposes. It primarily includes domestic and international travel to different enterprise branches or meeting suppliers and buyers for business expansion. In recent years, rapid globalization has popularized the trend of business travel, which involves brand and product promotion, employee training, client meetings, etc.

The increasing global presence of numerous small and medium scale enterprises is augmenting the demand for business travel. Additionally, the elevating number of exhibitions and conferences to promote products and services worldwide is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of numerous government initiatives supporting startup businesses has created lucrative opportunities for cross-board investments, thereby augmenting the demand for business travel. The rising need for face-to-face interaction during vendor finalization or recruitment of senior executives is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, improving air connectivity along with the growing number of low-cost airlines and private jet aggregators is also strengthening the global market for business travel. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global business travel market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Airbnb Inc.

American Express Company

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Fareportal Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group

Hogg Robinson Group

Travel Leaders Group LLC

Wexas Travel

Breakup by Type:

Managed Business Travel

Unmanaged Business Travel

Breakup by Purpose Type:

Marketing

Internal Meetings

Trade Shows

Product Launch

Others

Breakup by Expenditure:

Travel Fare

Lodging

Dining

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Travelers Below 40 Years

Travelers Above 40 Years

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation

Food and Lodging

Recreational Activities

Others

Breakup by Travel Type:

Group Travel

Solo Travel

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Corporate

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

