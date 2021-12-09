Antiviral Drugs Market To Reach USD 77.07 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 53.99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 77.07 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Antiviral drugs help to diminish the duration of flu symptoms in otherwise healthy children and adults and may lessen the severity of common flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs are medicines that reduce the intensity of flu viruses to reproduce. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Antiviral drugs are suggested for both treatment and prevention of flu. Antiviral drugs work best when consumed within 48 hours of beginning of flu symptoms, but they may still offer benefits when taken later depending upon the nature of the flu. They may also reduce the risk of complications such as ear infections in children, respiratory complications requiring antibiotics, and hospitalization in adults. Viruses use the host's cells to replicate thus, creating a safe and effective antiviral drug is tough.

Rising incidences of viral infection along with increase in public awareness, rise in healthcare expenditure, effective investments on R&D and development of severe and life-threatening diseases is likely to foster the growth of the global antiviral drugs market. Furthermore, Huge target population is provided by increasing frequency of STIs caused by human immunodeficiency virus and human papillomavirus.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Dr Reddy’s

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Growing incidences of HIV is likely to create higher demand for global antiviral drugs market. According to the statistics estimated by World Health Organization, around 70 million people have been infected with the HIV virus and about 35 million people have died of HIV

• Complications of influenza, and other illnesses that resemble influenza, may require different treatment and in some cases, urgent medical attention which prescribes antiviral drugs for curation. Influenza viruses can become resistant to specific anti-influenza antiviral drugs, and all of these drugs may have side effects

• HIV segment in the applications is likely to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to growing incidences of HIV infections across the globe. HIV held a market share of roughly, 49.1% in the year 2018

• Asia-Pacific regions registers the fastest growth in the antiviral drugs market with highest CAGR of 5.5%. Rising awareness regarding HIV and initiatives taken by the governments in the region to encourage the treatment of the disease will fuel the market growth in APAC

• Owing to the introduction of new and solid drugs along with effective R&D practices, hepatitis registered as the fastest growing segment in the applications with highest compounded annual growth rate of 5.3%

• North America held a market share of 35.1% in the year 2018. High level of R&D in the region makes North America to have chief market share in the market

• Branded drugs segment dominated the antiviral drugs market with a market share of approximately, 53.2% due to availability of wide range of products along with high prescription rate

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Global Antiviral Drugs market on the basis of type, application, mechanism of action and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Branded

• Generic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• HIV

• Hepatitis

• Herpes Simplex Virus

• Influenza

• Others

Mechanism of Action (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

• Nucleotide polymerase inhibitors

• Protease inhibitors

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Antiviral Drugs market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

