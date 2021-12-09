Geomarketing Market 2027: Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends During Forecasted Time Frame

Allied Market

Location-Based Services is Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Drive the Global Geomarketing Market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of emerging technologies in the marketing sector is a key factor boosting the growth of the geomarketing market. Also, the emergence of location analytics and big data to generate useful insights from data silos among various marketing organizations is a factor driving the growth of the geomarketing market.

Growing demand for location-based intelligence that includes functionalities such as spatial analysis, objective decisions, generating added value for your data, identifying relationships more easily, individual benefit, and many more is a factor expected to support the growth of the market globally.

Increasing adoption of location-based applications among end users and growing investments in the digital marketing are also driving the growth of geomarketing market. However, concerns associated with individual data privacy and rising cyber threats are key factors that is hindering the growth of geomarketing market.

Contrarily. increasing demand for mobile computing among consumers and trending social media websites are factors that are expected to create significant growth opportunities for geomarketing market in the forecasted years. Also, adoption of geomarketing software among various industry verticals is expected to drive the market in the forecasted years.

Retail business are using location-based promotional activities in multiple ways, such as sending proximity messages and using a geomarketing solution to the mobile devices of potential customers who pass by the store to locate the target audience. Moreover, on arrival of customers near stores, storekeepers can be notified so that goods ordered online by customers can be kept ready for pickup increasing ease of use to end users. Such kind of promotional activities help in reaching consumers at the right place and at the right time.

Geomarketing campaigns help enhance the customer experience through targeted reach. Location analytics helps marketers find the most profitable customers and identify more such customers for generating revenue opportunities. For instance, Timberland was able to increase store visits by 6% by targeting urban adventurers near their stores. Also, Currys PC World used a similar approach, combining audience and location targeting to increase store visits by 12%.

Social check-ins that allow users to digitally “check in” to various geofencing locations can be used to send special offers to customers who are currently in store, restaurant, or shop targeting a large audience for better experience. Foursquare is a popular app that offers these services to drive store visits in geofences set by end users location data.

Major players analyzed in the market include Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CleverTap, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Software AG, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Impact of COVID-19 on Geomarketing Market:

• Analyzing trends in smartphone owners’ whereabouts is expected to be a powerful tool for health authorities looking to track coronavirus, which has infected people globally.

• Foursquare has been documenting the decline in foot traffic to airports and hotels, movie theatres, retail stores, restaurants, and bars. However, it has captured the increase in visitation to drug stores, grocery stores, certain warehouse stores, parks, and fast food chains.

