Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Drivers, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size – USD 31.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 34.8%, Market trends –High demand from China.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research report is a comprehensive overview of the Electric Commercial Vehicle market published by Emergen Research that provides a thorough assessment of market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2021-2028. The report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams among other pictorial representation.

Growing demand for emission control systems and the establishment of green power generation for Electric Vehicle Batteries are driving the demand for the market.

The global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is forecasted to be worth USD 339.78 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The current developments in the technology of electric vehicles have provided an opportunity for its growth to revolutionize the commercial transportation sector. The electric commercial vehicles are projected to approach cost-competitiveness with conventional vehicles, owing to the reduction in battery costs and increased production volumes during the forecast years

Electric commercial vehicles may be beneficial in reducing the carbon footprints on the environment as they produce fewer emissions that are accountable for climate change and smog as compared to conventional vehicles. Presently, on the basis of the worldwide average carbon intensity of power generation, wheel-to-wheel emissions from an average electric commercial vehicle are lower as compared to an average ICE vehicle running on liquid/gaseous fuel blends.

It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Competative Analysis:

The report also provides detail about market players in the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key participants include Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.

The report offers details about leading regions, applications, types, end users, market value and volume along with business verticals. The report is generated through extensive research and is further evaluated by experts in the industry and offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market on the basis of component, propulsion type, vehicle type, battery type, range, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Motor

Electric Vehicle Battery

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bus

Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks)

Electric Pick-up Truck

Electric Van

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies as well as new players emerging in the industry. The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the market.

