Autoinjectors Market Insights, New Innovations, Research, Market Trend –Technological advancements in medical devices

Major prevalence of diabetes and anaphylaxis is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth of global autoinjectors market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autoinjectors market size is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global autoinjectors market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing preference for self-administration of drugs, rapid increase in global geriatric population, and major prevalence of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Autoinjector devices are designed to eliminate hesitation during self-administration of drugs while using needle-based delivery systems. Majority of devices are pen-shaped and equipped with a hypodermic needle. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe at the required site of injection and pushing a button.

Autoinjector devices are commonly used to treat different conditions such as multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. These devices offer multiple benefits over conventional processes and offer higher accuracy and efficacy, lower risk of needlestick injuries, consistent delivery of dosage, and others. Home care settings segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of home healthcare devices, rapidly increasing aging population globally, and major prevalence of diabetes.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as- Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Antares Pharma. And others as well as new entrants in the market.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Autoinjectors market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Autoinjectors market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global autoinjectors market based on therapy, type, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

