HSJ News Release: Hawaii Supreme Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals Buildings Closed due to power outage – December 8, 2021

HONOLULU – Ali‘iolani Hale and the Kapuaiwa Building, which house the Hawaii Supreme Court, Intermediate Court of Appeals, and various State Judiciary administrative offices, are closed, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, due to ongoing power outages following this week’s storm.

Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald will issue an order extending deadlines for filing items due on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in either the Hawaii Supreme Court or the Intermediate Court of Appeals, to Thursday, December 9, 2021. Any documents due during the court closures will be considered timely if filed on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Both Ali‘iolani Hale and the Kapuaiwa Building are expected to reopen for business as usual on Thursday, December 9, 2021. We will provide updates if there are any changes or extended closures.

# # # Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence Public Information Program Specialist Hawaii State Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office [email protected]

(808) 539-4911 (office)