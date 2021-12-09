Automated Dispensing Machines Market To Reach USD 6.21 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

High prevalence of emergency cases and hospitalization and the need for in-patient services along with rising awareness are the key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Automated Dispensing Machine market was valued at USD 3.57 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.21 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Automated Dispensing Machines are computer controlled storage units for medications. These are also called Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets (ADC). The installation and operation of ADM significantly benefit patient care through timely and efficient dispensing of prescriptions for controlled substances. An Automated Dispensing Machine may reduce the cost of medications remaining from wastage due to discontinued drug therapy while simultaneously decreasing the amount of controlled substances that are susceptible to diversion. This machine employs the use of storage units that operates somewhat like a vending machines for the medical products, but also has a sophisticated software on the back-end that handles the patient orders, medication dosing documentation, inventory management, and billing transactions. The ADM provides proper storage, inventory control and security for pharmaceuticals at the point of care, and can only be used by authorized users who are authenticated by passwords and often biometric measures such as fingerprint readers. A rise in the number of geriatric population and hospitalization cases has increased chaos in the hospitals. Therefore, hospitals tend to have a large number of medication mismanagements thus, arousing a need a digitization. These are the key factors driving the automated dispensing machines market.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Baxter, Pyxis Corporation, Omnicell, AcuDose, Capsa Solutions LLC, Accu-Chart Healthcare Systems Inc. and Pearson Medical Technologies.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Automated Dispensing Machine market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Automated Dispensing Machine market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The rising death rate caused by consumption of expired drugs and the rapidly growing number of patients are some of the crucial factors increasing the level of complexity in the medication distribution system.

• With the rising innovation and developments, technological advancements in this field has been encouraging the market to grow. In addition to this, several governments of developing and under developed countries have been taking initiatives to promote the automated dispensing machines in order to improve efficiency in medication.

• The increasing number of cases of medication mismanagement and errors and the technological advancements are the driving factors of the market.

• There has been a demand for proper medication distribution, inventory tracking and apt inventory management leading to a rise in the demand for the automated dispensing machines.

• In-patient accounts for the highest share in the market accounting for 66.7%. This is due to the increase in the number of hospitalizations over the years. The in-patient rate is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4%. Out-patient segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

• In case of end use, hospitals account for the highest share of the market amounting to 67.4%. This is due to the rising cases of hospitalizations and the vast availability of facilities in the hospitals. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%. Pharmacies follow Hospitals with the second largest market share. They are expected to register a CAGR of 6.9%

• North America holds the largest market share owing to the technological advancements and awareness. It is expected to continue rising at a CAGR of 7%.

• Europe follows North America by acquiring the second largest share of the market share. It accounts for a market share of around 28%. This can be attributed to the rising cases of hospitalization in the region.

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 8.5%. This is because of the rising awareness, increasing cases of hospitalization due to prevalence of diseases and the several government initiatives for the promotion of the automated dispensing machines.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Automated Dispensing Machines market on the basis of end use, application, and region:

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• In-patient

• Out-patient

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

