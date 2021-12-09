Shotgun Shell Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Shotgun is a firearm that is intended to fire through a smooth bore using the energy of the explosive in a fixed shotgun shell.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shotgun is a firearm that is intended to fire through a smooth bore using the energy of the explosive in a fixed shotgun shell. Shotgun shells, also known as shotshells, are rimmed, cylindrical cartridges loaded with various small, pellet-like spherical sub-projectiles known as shot and fired through a smoothbore barrel with a tapered constriction at the muzzle to control scattering. Moreover, a shell can sometimes also contain only a single large solid projectile known as a slug, fired usually through a rifled slug barrel. Furthermore, the shell casing usually consists of a paper or plastic tube attached on a brass base that holds a primer, and the shots are normally held in place by a wadding/sabot inside the case. The projectiles are traditionally made of lead, but other metals such as steel, tungsten, and bismuth are also used due to restrictions on lead, and other unusual projectiles such as sabot flechette, rubber balls, rock salt, and magnesium shards also exist. Furthermore, slug shells may be produced using non-lethal projectiles such as rubber and bean bag rounds. The propellant in a shotgun shell burns to create a charge that sends the shots down the barrel and instead of a single bullet, a shotgun shell usually fires multiple pellets that scatter as they exit the muzzle.

Companies covered in this report study:

FN Herstal, National Ammunition, Lamprecht Ammunition, Nexter, Industrial Catridge SA, Ruag Group, Western Cartridge Company, Poongsan Defense, Olin Corporation, and Vista Outdoors

Government across major nations have announced a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the halt of business. Moreover, due to lockdown manufacturing of both guns and accessories have been halted. The demand for shotguns has declined due to budget cuts in defense sector. Furthermore, due to lockdown the reduced demand for shotguns has directly affected the shotgun shell market. Furthermore, due to social distancing norms, and travel restrictions there was unavailability of labor required for manufacturing of shotgun shell. Shotguns are of high demand in defense sector which is an evolving sector but has been affected due to the pandemic which is expected to recover and drive growth of shotgun shell market post pandemic.

Technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and the penetration of digitalization is being driven by the growth of smart gun technology. Moreover, smart guns can only be operated by their legal owner preventing unauthorized access and decreasing gun-related injuries and killings. For instance, SAAR, a Switzerland-based company intends to offer smart assault rifles equipped with user identification technology to law enforcement agencies. The company aims to start selling the gun in the second half of 2020. Furthermore, the rise in the use of fingerprint recognition technology is fueling the market growth for smart guns. Thus, the rise in smart gun technology for shotguns is expected to drive the growth of the shotgun shell market.

