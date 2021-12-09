Ship Leasing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Ship leasing is a contract between a lessor and a lessee for the hire of a ship for a specific period on payment of specified rentals.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship leasing is a contract between a lessor and a lessee for the hire of a ship for a specific period on payment of specified rentals. In the shipping industry, a lessor (legal owner/leasing company) gives a lessee (operator/shipping company) in consideration of regular lease/hire payments, full possession, and operational control of the ship for an agreed period. Moreover, there are many forms of ship leasing contracts, the most common types of leasing structures are the operating lease and the finance lease. Operating leases are generally used for short to the mid-term charter of the ship and at the end of such term, the ship is returned to the lessor. Whereas finance leases are more commonly used for long- term finance of ships. Furthermore, the lessee enjoys the benefits and is subjected to the risks, of ownership of the ship because, it will have possession and operational control of the ship for the period of the lease. Furthermore, finance leases will include a hell or high-water clause which implies that the lessee cannot under any circumstances terminate the lease or be excused from paying hire. If the lease is terminated early, the lessee must compensate the lessor.

Companies covered in this report study:

Hamburg Commercial Bank, First Ship Lease Hoiding, Galbraiths, Bank of Communication Financial Leasing, ICBC Leasing, Minsheng Financial Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing, CCB Financial Leasing, Global Ship Lease, and Maersk

A lot of cargo and passenger ships were not allowed to dock at ports by local authorities due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of merchant sailors were stranded on the ship itself. Shipowners were also required to pay additional costs since their ships were stranded on territorial water for an extended period. Furthermore, owing to the outbreak, the movement of ships were restricted thus there were a lot of seafarers who reached the end of their employment contract and needed them to be renewed. Moreover, to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19 there has been a decline in the import and export of products and goods. Thus, it severely affected the ship leasing market, since there were a lot of ships whose lease had ended and required renewal but the lessee was not able to pay due to financial constraints. COVID-19 has severely affected the shipping industry, which is expected to recover soon since shipping plays a very important role in transportation globally.

The increase in demand for ship leasing is being driven by the increase in demand for transportation of cargo through waterways since, it is economical, efficient, heavy & bulky cargo, safety, and environment friendly. For instance, according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), approximately 1.68 billion tons of cargo is transported every year across the globe in 177.6 million containers covering 998 billion tons-miles. Moreover, Bocomm Leasing has signed a contract of $650 million with oil & gas company Shell for a dozen dual-fuel long-range tankers. Global Ship Lease signed a 38-month ship leasing contract with cargo shipping company Danish liner Maersk for 2000-built, 5,936 TEU containership Tasman in 2019. Thus, a rise in demand for cargo transportation drive the growth of the market.

