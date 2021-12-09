Stephanie Bailey of Royal Beauty Supply & Custom Wigs to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN TAN VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the "fro" to braids to weaves, Black women express themselves through their hair.

But hair has always been a sensitive topic of discussion within the Black community. African-Americans have a hard time finding quality products in stores. What products are available are filled with chemicals that can actually damage hair.

Stephanie Bailey is the founder of Royal Beauty Supply & Custom Wigs, a Black-owned and operated beauty supply store specializing in skin, body and hair beauty products for African-American women.

“The best products for Black women can’t be found in Walmart or Sally's,” says Stephanie. “It has come long way, but the products you find in traditional stores are not the best of what’s available. Our products are meant for our uniquely textured hair.”

Stephanie is educated on all types of hair down to the follicle. Hair has always been a passion for Stephanie.

“Growing up, we did our own hair, and I always had an eye for different products,” recalls Stephanie. “A lot of the products just didn't work for me. I damaged my hair because I wasn't really taking care of my hair. As I got older, I started experimenting.”

Stephanie is joined by her daughter Tia.

“Our mission for Royal Beauty Supply is to uplift others who are different,” says Tia. “I used to have a big Afro, and I live in a predominantly white community. A lot of the times my hair wasn't uplifted, and I didn't know how to take care of my hair. When I would go to beauty supply stores, they didn't know the answer. When someone comes to Royal Beauty Supply, to ask, ‘How can I get my hair to grow? How can I dye my hair without damaging it?’ we know the answer.

“It's just really important for us to not only we give out product knowledge, but we also uplift the community and let them know that this is a place of safety,” says Stephanie. “You can come here and be uplifted and celebrated.”

