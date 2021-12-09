Ambulatory Care Service Market To Reach USD 113.06 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

High prevalence of emergency cases need for out-patient services along with rising awareness are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecast period

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Ambulatory Care Service market was valued at USD 77.49 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.06 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Ambulatory care is a medical care provided on an outpatient basis, without admission to a hospital. More specifically, ambulatory care services are medical services provided on an outpatient basis, including, diagnosis, observation, treatment, consultation, intervention and rehabilitation services. From the past ten years, hospitals are diverting many services to outpatient facilities. Many medical investigations and treatments for acute and chronic ailments and illnesses and the preventive health care can be performed on an ambulatory basis including minor surgical and medical procedures such as dental services, dermatology services and many of the diagnostic procedures. Ambulatory care can be given at several sites. Some of them include, clinics, hospital emergency rooms, health campaigns etc. The increased trend of reducing the time of hospital stay and the total healthcare cost, are the key factors driving the market. . Doctors, registered nurses, physical therapists, surgical tech, medical lab tech and medical administration staff can all be found in various ambulatory care settings.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Aspen Healthcare, AmSurg Corp., Concordia Care Inc., Crothall Healthcare, IntegraMed Inc. and Medical Facilities Corporation.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Ambulatory Care Service market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Ambulatory care services, though outside of a hospital, employs almost all of the same healthcare professionals as in-patient care. Thus, it has better accessibility than hospitals and is also found to be more cost effective. This is one of the key driving factors of te market.

• Several non-governmental organizations have too played a major role in increasing demand and awareness of the ambulatory care services by organizing several campaigns in remote and underdeveloped areas.

• In the past few years there have been high government expenditures for the development of ambulatory care facilities to further increase accessibility and reduce treatment costs is driving the market demand. Several NGOs have also played a crucial role in increasing the demand by conducting several healthcare campaigns.

• The need to reduce healthcare costs has increased significantly in past years given the rising cases of medical emergencies. Thus, the healthcare costs for very medical emergency is fairly high making things very difficult. However, several governments of emerging economies has started with reimbursement programs to safeguard the finances of its citizens.

• North America dominates the market by holding the largest market share. The region is technologically and infrastructural advanced and well planned making ambulatory care services accessible to a large chunk of population. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the world due to its rising awareness and continuous development. The governments of several emerging economies are setting up institutions and developing infrastructure for the same. Some of them include, clinics, hospital emergency rooms, health campaigns etc. Asia-Pacific grows at a CAGR of 5.9%.

• Europe comes next in line with the second largest market share owing to the quick adoption of technologically advanced products, government policies and aids and the widespread awareness in the region. The European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

• Orthopedic application dominates the market due to its minimal or no invasive nature. It is seen to hold an approximate share of 54% making it the largest shareholder. The segment is expected to register a CAGR 5.2% in the forecast period. Ophthalmic application is the second fastest growing field in the market registering a CAGR of 4.5%.

• Primary care offices accounted for the largest share of the market amounting to around 59%. This is due to the cost-effective treatment and easy accessibility for diagnosis and treatment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Ambulatory Care Service market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Primary

• Emergency

• Surgery

• Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedic

• Spinal injury

• Gastroenterology

• Plastic Surgery

• Other

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Ambulatory Care Service market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

