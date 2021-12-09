Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Size to Reach USD 2259.75 Million in 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials in several medical applications is driving the market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biocompatible 3D printing materials market size reached USD 467.26 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2259.75 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The biocompatible 3D printing materials market revenue growth is propelled by numerous factors including mass customization of biocompatible 3D printing materials, and rising government investments in the integration of 3D printing technology in various medical applications. Furthermore, the biocompatible 3D printing materials are advantageous in terms of expediting production of medical devices by reducing the time that is generally required in converting a Computer Aided Design (CAD) to the physical part. Additionally, as compared to the high material utilization in various traditional methods, the 3D printing of biomaterials is highly energy efficient as well as environmentally-friendly, and this advanced printing can produce custom and specifically-tailored parts on demand, which are further promoting the overall revenue growth of the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market.

Three-dimensional (3D) printing is emerging as a trend for the fabrication of complex structures in the biocompatible 3D printing materials market. High accuracy, and layer-by-layer addition of various intelligent materials is paving the way for dynamic 3D structures for stakeholders and manufacturers in the market. Moreover, 3D printing has shown exponential growth in the production of scaffolds that are utilized in tissue engineering. Therefore, biocompatible 3D printing technology is being increasingly used for tissue regeneration in magneto-responsive polymers, and vascular tissue engineering applications, which are some of the factors also supporting the market revenue growth.

The biggest challenge for the biocompatible 3D printing materials market is to develop therapeutically safe materials. Additionally, producing low-cost 3D printing materials is another factor expected to restraint the overall revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

3D Systems, Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Stratasys Ltd. (US), Concept Laser, GmBH (Germany), EOS GmBH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Renishaw PLC. (UK), Formlabs Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC, Inc. (Germany), 3D Composites (US), and Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada).

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market.

Further key findings in the report

• Based on application, the implants & prosthesis segment is predicted to account for the largest revenue share in the global market going ahead, owing to increasing demand from patients suffering from different critical health ailments, and growing number of accidents.

• The prototyping & surgical guides segment is expected to hold the second-largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Prototyping & surgical guides made with biocompatible 3D printing materials, allowing clinical training, education, and device testing without the use of animal models and human cadavers, which is a major factor contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.

• North America market is predicted to hold the largest revenue share in the global market between 2021 & 2028, due to the presence of major biocompatible 3D printing companies, which are continually striving to increase their market share through innovation and expansion. Moreover, government initiative in substantial research with regard to healthcare for reducing the cost of several medical applications is another factor supporting the revenue growth of this regional market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Polymer

• Metal

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Powder

• Liquid

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Implants & Prosthesis

• Prototyping & Surgical Guides

• Tissue Engineering

• Hearing Aids

• Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reports and Data

