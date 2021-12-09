Eli Herman of Valley Village, CA Is Proclaimed “2021 Kosher Supervisor of the Year”
— Rabbi Yosef Wikler, Editor, KASHRUS Magazine
At Kosherfest 2021, KASHRUS Magazine, the Lakewood NJ-based periodical for the kosher consumer, bestowed upon Eli Herman, the title of “2021 Kosher Supervisor of the Year” and presented him with $1,000 cash award.
Mr. Herman, who has worked for the Rabbinical Council of California (the “RCC”) since 2006, was chosen from among the nominees of the 1,493 kosher agencies worldwide.
Currently, he is the main kosher supervisor ("mashgiach") at Ralphs Kosher Experience where he is responsible for the kosher meats, fish, sushi, etc. as well as the Bakery. He also supervises many kosher catered affairs held in the Los Angeles area.
The sponsors of the eleventh annual “Kosher supervisor of the Year” award included Kosherfest (Diversified Communications), Kosher Vitamin Express, and Costa Rica Kosher Adventures. These companies appreciate the service which kosher supervisors around the world regularly provide for the kosher consumer.
“Choosing one kosher supervisor from among so many entries,” said Rabbi Yosef Wikler, Editor of KASHRUS Magazine, “is always a challenge; but, when we find in one man all of the qualities we are searching for, the qualities which make a kosher supervisor a powerful partner in the food service or food manufacture team, then we know that we have our man.
“Eli Herman has them all. He’s responsible, dedicated, quick thinking, maintains a positive attitude, and possesses excellent interpersonal skills. Being a kosher supervisor is a hard job, if you want to do it right, but every day kosher supervisors rise to the occasion and make keeping our food kosher their constant goal.”
When interviewed, Eli Herman said, “The way that I make sure everything is done correctly is by a combination of three things which I do whenever I walk into any place I work. First, I let them know who I am. Then, I let them know what is expected of them to do in order to maintain kosher standards. And, I smile. For me, being a kosher supervisor is a passion, a constant passion.”
Sometimes, the kosher supervisor has to make an on-the-spot decision. When there is time, a call can be made to the rabbi; but, when you are alone, and the pressure builds up, you have to make that judgment call. That is why kosher supervision is only as good as the kosher supervisor who is on the spot.
KASHRUS Magazine’s December issue features an interview with the “Kosher Supervisor of the Year.” To receive a free copy of that interview, e-mail kashrus@aol.com, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KASHRUS, Kosher Supervisor Award, POB 1216, Jackson, NJ 08527, or call 732-534-9363.
