Entrepreneur Paulino Jimenez sees mixology venture flourish
Royalty Event Services founder Paulino Jimenez enjoys continued success with his bar service and consulting solution, R.E.S. MixologyPALISADES PARK, NJ, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering expert bar, consulting, and mixologist services, R.E.S. Mixology is the latest venture from entrepreneur and New Jersey native Paulino Jimenez. A part of wider operations at Royalty Event Services, Jimenez and his team at R.E.S. Mixology also provide bartending classes for those looking to follow in their illustrious footsteps.
"R.E.S. Mixology is the latest addition to operations at Royalty Event Services," explains Paulino Jimenez, speaking from his office in Palisades Park, New Jersey. "We offer hands-on bar, consulting, training, and mixology services," he goes on, "to individuals and businesses across the board."
Royalty Event Services founder and entrepreneur Jimenez is a veteran of the worlds of event management, catering, and consumer services. He's also worked alongside a number of nonprofit organizations in a variety of roles. Now at the helm of both Royalty Event Services and R.E.S. Mixology, the wildly successful events business and its specialist bartending arm—complete with expert mixologists—together continue to attract rave reviews from clients.
"Excellent service! The bartenders were very friendly and helped to get the party going. We look forward to future events with Paulino Jimenez and the Royalty team," says a recent five-star testimonial from client Shafique. "Amazing!" begins another five-star review from client Faatimah. "I recommend using Royalty Event Services for all events and look forward to working with the team again in the near future," she adds.
The same sentiments are further echoed in a similarly glowing short review from client Jaclyn, who simply says, "Fantastic staff!"
Paulino Jimenez marks the second anniversary of operations at Royalty Event Services
Despite the past two years proving hugely challenging for countless businesses worldwide, New Jersey's Paulino Jimenez has weathered the storm in his trademark entrepreneurial fashion. Recently marking two years in business, operations at Jimenez's company Royalty Event Services have, in fact, gone from strength to strength.
"At Royalty Event Services, we're immensely proud to have just celebrated our second year in business," said Jimenez recently. "My team and I are fortunate to have enjoyed continued growth during a period of great difficulty for businesses in general," the New Jersey native went on.
According to the Palisades Park-based entrepreneur, he and his team have gone to great lengths to meet the demand for their services, especially in terms of overcoming obstacles and other challenges stemming from the global pandemic. Now over two years in the making, Royalty Event Services continues to specialize in the production, coordination, and catering of special events.
Examples include weddings, baby showers, engagements, graduations, corporate parties, and product launches. Buoyed by the ongoing growth of R.E.S. Mixology, the company's subsequently introduced bartending solutions arm, Paulino Jimenez and Royalty Event Services are now taking bookings for events into mid-2022 and beyond.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here