Sports Energy Expert Dr. Eric Leskowitz to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BUCKLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Home field advantage,” “team chemistry” and “The Zone” are part of even the most casual sports fan’s lexicon. This is the language of energy, and behind the box score, energy is everywhere.

In The Joy of Sox: Weird Science and the Power of Intention, psychiatrist Dr. Eric Leskowitz explores how the principles of energy medicine and intentionality research explain the intangibles in sports: the home field advantage, the electricity in the crowd, team chemistry and the prayers of fans.

“The whole idea of energy really came to life for me through sports, particularly through my lifelong love of the Boston Red Sox, and more specifically the 2004 World Series,” says Dr. Leskowitz. “The power of fans cheering for their team and team chemistry are energetic phenomenon. Sports turned out to be a really good way to talk about this esoteric stuff. People can relate to it so easily.”

The Joy of Sox starts by laying a foundation of scientific evidence in support of these mysterious forces. Dr. Leskowitz interviews ballplayers, fans and scientists and offers fans a series of energy exercises that show fans how to maximize their team's performance by tapping into their own heartfelt enthusiasm and transmitting it most effectively to their team.

Dr. Leskowitz has studied energy healing, meditation and hypnosis for over 40 years. He believes energy is the missing ingredient in Western medicine and has used these techniques in his work with chronic pain patients.

“It was an eye opener for me, the first time I let somebody do energy work on me,” recalls Dr. Leskowitz. “The scientific method is all about being a skeptic, but now I had personal experiences that showed me something else was going on.”

“When you're in the zone as an athlete, amazing things happen, but you can also be in the zone as a fan and be totally attuned,” says Dr. Leskowitz. “It’s a shared energetic experience.”

He has also worked with coaches and sports psychologists to use energy techniques to get into the Zone of peak performance.

“Every other health system in the world has some form of invisible healing energy. Western Medicine is finally catching up,” says Dr. Leskowitz. “We have been so focused on what we can observe and measure that we have been missing the intangibles. That's a key word in sports. It's also a key word in health.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Eric Leskowitz an interview with Jim Masters on December 13th at 11am EST

For more information on the documentary, visit www.TheJoyOfSoxMovie.com or visit YouTube

The Joy of Sox: Weird Science and the Power of Intention: Sports, Spirituality and Science Come Together at the Old Ballgame is available on Amazon

For more information on energy psychology and sports visit www.energypsych.org and Evolutionary Sports Collaborative at www.evosportscollective.com