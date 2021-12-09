Vertigo Treatment Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2030

Increase in incidence of vertigo rise in healthcare expenditure surge risk of infections and increase in geriatric population drive the vertigo treatment market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Vertigo Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030, This report gives a historical summary of the Vertigo Treatment Market trends, growth, remuneration, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further examines and evaluates the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future outcomes of COVID-19 on the Vertigo Treatment Market.

Increase in incidence of vertigo, rise in healthcare expenditure, surge in risk of infections, and increase in geriatric population drive the global vertigo treatment market. Moreover, rise in viral infections, brain injury, and heart condition is anticipated to propel the global market during the forecast period.

Limited operating revenue opportunity for R&D of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this vertigo treatment market.

Growth of global vertigo market is expected to be driven by factors such as rise in incidence and prevalence of peripheral etiologies of vertigo, increase in geriatric population, growth in healthcare expenditure, and improved disposable income.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

• COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome corona-virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

• Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created an economic crisis in addition to the healthcare crisis. Developed countries are expected to cause economic recession. The pandemic has an adverse impact on the healthcare system, resulting in 50–70% drop in revenue from March.

A key drug Otividex, which is currently in third phase of clinical trials and is being developed by Otonomy Inc., is discussed in the report. The drug is easier to use and provides a higher and sustained concentration of dexamethasone relative to existing injections. Further, it is anticipated to provide a well-accepted treatment option for Meniere's disease, if successfully developed.

Key Benefits of Report

• This report presents the detailed analytical depiction of the vertigo treatment market along with current trends, opportunities, and future estimates for the investment in market.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and new technological development in the vertigo treatment market.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to emphasize the vertigo treatment market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers in market.

• The report provides detailed analysis of the vertigo treatment market based on market competition and how it will take shape in upcoming years.

