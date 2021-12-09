12/08/21-MAUI RECREATION AREA AND TWO FOREST RESERVES CLOSED DUE TO UNSAFE CONDITIONS

For Immediate News Release: December 8, 2021

MAUI RECREATION AREA AND TWO FOREST RESERVES CLOSED DUE TO UNSAFE CONDITIONS

(Kahului) – Due to hazardous conditions and impassable roads and trails caused by this week’s heavy rains and strong winds, DLNR has closed the Kula State Forest Reserve, Kahikinui State Forest Reserve – Papa’anui Tract, and Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area.

The forest reserve roads and trails will remain closed to all users until further notice. Personnel from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) have posted closure signs at access gates leading into the area. Staff and heavy equipment are felling hazardous trees, chipping fallen and cut trees, and repairing roads, trails, and damaged drainage infrastructure.

The reserves will reopen as soon as the hazardous conditions are addressed and mitigated.

